BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,045 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average is $201.44. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

