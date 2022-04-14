BTR Capital Management Inc. Invests $300,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.58. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.