BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,325 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $3,438,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $184.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

