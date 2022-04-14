BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

