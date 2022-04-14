Bunge (NYSE:BG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.00

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $123.85, with a volume of 39959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

