Bytom Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $40.16 million and $1.93 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00266345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001340 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,747,895,775 coins and its circulating supply is 1,651,090,419 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

