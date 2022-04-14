CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.67.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $298.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CACI International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

