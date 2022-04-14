Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) to announce $141.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.20 million to $143.30 million. Cactus reported sales of $84.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $662.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $679.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $819.23 million, with estimates ranging from $792.90 million to $837.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

NYSE WHD traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,042. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cactus by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 76.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cactus by 31.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

