Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $28,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,462,000 after purchasing an additional 119,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after acquiring an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,032,000 after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.79. 1,773,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,465. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

