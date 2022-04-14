Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.10. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 62,155 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on Calfrac Well Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$257.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.80 million. Analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.1197505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$36,585.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,083,021.57.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

