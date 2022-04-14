Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$95.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

TSE:CGY opened at C$69.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$788.74 million and a PE ratio of 58.98. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.44.

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.3916192 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.75%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$66,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,736,428.75.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

