Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.22.

CALX stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.60. Calix has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

