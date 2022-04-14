Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 4,895 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,060 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

