Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 105,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 825,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.