Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,761 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 13.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.47. 551,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,237. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

