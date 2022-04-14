Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

CDR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 140,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $385.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.98%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

