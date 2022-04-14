Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 980 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

NYSE SNP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.27. 65,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNP. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Petroleum & Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.99.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.