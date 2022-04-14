Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 120,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 235,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

