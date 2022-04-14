Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,314,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,653. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

