Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.25. 679,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

