Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,127 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $108,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,892. The company has a market capitalization of $468.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

