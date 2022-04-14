Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDPYF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0956 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

