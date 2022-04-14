Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 171,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.