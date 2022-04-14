Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.49

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.49 and last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 5267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.