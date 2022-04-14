Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.13. 261,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.37. Canon has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canon will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Canon during the 4th quarter worth about $8,018,000.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

