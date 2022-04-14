Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. 223,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts predict that Canon will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 36,567 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

