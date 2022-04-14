Carbon (SWTH) Achieves Market Cap of $31.02 Million

Carbon (SWTH) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $31.02 million and $50,047.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.71 or 0.07504198 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,781.99 or 1.00053945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,069,243 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

