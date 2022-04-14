CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.64.

KMX stock opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.77.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

