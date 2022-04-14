Cartesi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.20 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $186.86 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.41 or 0.07531848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,027.73 or 1.00113524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00040792 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 524,008,628 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

