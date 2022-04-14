Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,471 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $48,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWST stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

