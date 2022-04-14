Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Catalent were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,246,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,433,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 12.2% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Catalent by 136.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,764. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,601 shares of company stock valued at $50,259,212. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

