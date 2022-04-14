Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $218.27, but opened at $226.38. Caterpillar shares last traded at $227.58, with a volume of 177,402 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

