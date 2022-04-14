Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,573,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 61.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $241.00 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

