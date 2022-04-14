Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 3,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,851,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
