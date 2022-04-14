Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 3,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,851,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,107,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

