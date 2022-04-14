Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $11.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

CLBT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 86,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,988. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,964,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.

