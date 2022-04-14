Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.62

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.15. Cellectis shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 111,638 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CLLS. StockNews.com lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $196.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectis (CLLS)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.