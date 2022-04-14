Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.62

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.15. Cellectis shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 111,638 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLLS. StockNews.com lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $196.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.25.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

