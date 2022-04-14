Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$30.00 at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.73.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$22.19. 3,004,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,277. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$22.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.23.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9590357 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

