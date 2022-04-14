Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00. The stock traded as high as C$22.33 and last traded at C$22.28, with a volume of 3674500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.99.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.73.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.55 billion and a PE ratio of 82.37.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.9590357 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

