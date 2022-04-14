Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.89 Million

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) to announce $62.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.98 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $257.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.12 million to $258.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $280.90 million, with estimates ranging from $280.40 million to $281.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 245,969 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,852,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 667.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103,235 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.58. 164,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,857. The stock has a market cap of $734.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.18. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

