Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Trading Up 2.3%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

Get Century Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.