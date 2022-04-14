Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Cerner by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

