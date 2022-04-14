CHADS VC Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,450.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.81 million and $1,450.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00034147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00104452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,361,264 coins and its circulating supply is 46,134,741 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

