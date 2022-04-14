Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Champion Iron stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

