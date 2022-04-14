Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$7.34 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.8837341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.80%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

