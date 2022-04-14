CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.43

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 246390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.35 target price on CHAR Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.35 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

