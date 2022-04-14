ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down to $16.66

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $15.61. ChargePoint shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 277,819 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.94.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,389. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

