Chariot (LON:CHAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.60

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.60 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 21.90 ($0.29), with a volume of 11608297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of £181.13 million and a P/E ratio of -31.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.28.

Chariot Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

