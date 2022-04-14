Chariot (LON:CHAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.60

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.60 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 21.90 ($0.29), with a volume of 11608297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).
The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of £181.13 million and a P/E ratio of -31.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.28.
Chariot Company Profile (LON:CHAR)
Featured Articles
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.