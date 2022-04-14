Chase Investment Counsel Corp Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.14.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $180.66 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $475.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

