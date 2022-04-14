Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CGIFF stock remained flat at $$6.24 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

