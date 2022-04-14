Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.63. 145,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,013. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

